These Amur tiger cubs are celebrating their second birthday with an unusual treat.

Dmitri, Makari and Czar were surprised with a giant ice lolly made out of BLOOD at their enclosure at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

"With such a scorching weather forecast for the week ahead, we couldn't think of a better gift for the tiger cubs than a giant ice lolly - albeit made with blood rather than more traditional fruit!" said the zoo's Graeme Williamson.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo reopened to the public on Monday 15 June after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.