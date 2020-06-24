Tiger cubs enjoy giant blood ice lolly to celebrate birthday at zoo

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Three tiger cubs enjoy a blood ice lolly to celebrate their birthday

Three rare Amur tiger cubs celebrated their second birthday with an unusual treat.

Dmitri, Makari and Czar were surprised with a giant ice lolly made out of BLOOD at their enclosure at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

"With such a scorching weather forecast for the week ahead, we couldn't think of a better gift for the tiger cubs than a giant ice lolly - albeit made with blood rather than more traditional fruit!" said the zoo'sr Graeme Williamson.

The ice lolly was made using a giant barrel, and is part of an enrichment programme, which aims to make the tigers' daily life more exciting and similar to how they would hunt for food in the wild.

The three tigers are now almost fully grown, and made short work of the giant ice lolly. Freeze-y does it guys!

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo reopened to the public on Monday 15 June after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.