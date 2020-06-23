play
Scottish schools aim to reopen in August without social distancing

Last updated at 16:06
Child getting ready for schoolGetty Images

The Scottish government plans for children to return to school in August without social distancing, as long as the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall.

Schools have been closed for most pupils since March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Teachers had been preparing for children to return after the summer holiday with a "blended" model of face-to-face teaching and at-home learning.

But Education Secretary John Swinney said the plan was now for all schools to open full-time, with all lessons taking place in the classroom with no physical distancing.

It comes after the news that children in England will go back to school full-time in September.

Schools have faced difficulty in working out how to bring pupils back in August with the current two-metre social distancing rule in place.

But with Northern Ireland set to use a one-metre rule for school pupils, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked officials to review whether the distancing rule could be relaxed in some circumstances.

England will move to a "one metre plus" rule from 4 July.

