Four tiny hoglets on the mend in hedgehog hospital

Annie says there is a lot that children can do to help the hedgehog population, like leaving out fresh water or cat biscuits in a bowl. She adds that if you see little bits of mud in the water, it is likely from a hedgehog nose. You can also help by leaving small gaps under fencing, so that the creatures are open to a network of gardens. She says hedgehogs are very shy and should only come out at night, so if you see one in the day there may be a problem, especially if it is a baby or looks unhealthy.