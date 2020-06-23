Cycling: Have you been on your bike more whilst in lockdown?

Getty Images

According to cycling charity, Sustrans, more families have been enjoying cycling and walking together, as the roads have been safer and more quiet.

Government statistics also show that, at times, cycling has gone up by 300% for people travelling to work.

The government has recently announced they are going to spend £250m, in England, to improve cycling lanes, pavements, and bus routes.

They will spend the money making pavements wider, making safer junctions, and creating pop-up cycle lanes.

We spoke to keen cyclist Jocelyn who told us that it has been great to see more people out on their bikes.

She also told us why she loves the freedom of going for a ride, and her top tips!

Some schools in England have reopened for Reception, Year 1, and Year 6. If you are travelling to school by bike, watch the video above, which was filmed before lockdown began, to learn some safety tips from cycling charity Sustrans.