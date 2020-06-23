Coronavirus: Animals around the world tracked during lockdown

Getty Images

While we are in lockdown, animals all over the world are being tracked by scientists.

It is part of a plan being led by UK experts to find out more about the impact humans have on nature.

To do this, different species have been fitted with special tracking devices which record their movements and other behaviour.

Gathering data through tracking is called Bio-logging.

Prof Christian Rutz from the University of St Andrews is president of the International Bio-logging Society.

He says that using data from tracking animals before, during and after lockdown is giving his team a chance to understand the ways that we can best live alongside the animal world.

He and his team have written about their plans in the Scientific Reports journal.

Prof Rutz says: "There is a really valuable research opportunity here, one that's been brought about by the most tragic circumstances, but it's one we think we can't afford to miss,"

"No one's saying that humans should stay in lockdown permanently… But what if we see major impacts of our changes in road use, for example? We could use that to make small changes to our transport network that could have major benefits." He added.

Goats have been taking over the streets of Wales!

There have been many reports of wildlife making the most of humans staying at home - moving freely through areas usually busy with people.

Some have come to big towns and cities in search of food, while others look like they are just enjoying their freedom with humans out of the picture.

Prof Rutz. says: "Scientific knowledge gained during this devastating crisis will allow us to develop innovative strategies for sharing space on this increasingly crowded planet, with benefits for both wildlife and humans."