Coronavirus: Shielding to end for people in England on 1 August

The government say people in England who have been shielding to protect themselves from coronavirus, will no longer need to from 1 August.

This new advice means 2.2 million people who were considered to be most at risk from becoming ill from coronavirus can "regain a degree of normality once more in their daily lives".

They might also be able to return back to work, if they cannot work from home.

In Northern Ireland people no longer need to shield from 31 July, but the rules haven't yet been relaxed in Scotland and Wales.

The advice for people shielding had already been partially relaxed in England.

From 6 July they are able to meet up to six people outdoors and form 'support bubbles' with other households.

Who should be shielding? Those shielding are people who were sent letters by their GPs telling them not to leave home and to avoid contact with others. Among the list of people who should be shielding are solid organ transplant recipients, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, pregnant women with heart disease and people with severe respiratory conditions such as cystic fibrosis and severe asthma. Over half of those shielding are under the age of 70; more than 90,000 are children.

The measures can be eased because infection rates are falling, the government says.

These people will still get support packages until the end of July, but after this, free essential food boxes will stop being delivered.

They will still be able to get support from NHS volunteers and local councils, get priority slots for online shopping, and will be offered help with medicine deliveries and getting to medical appointments.

In Scotland, around 180,000 people are still shielding, and this advice will stay in place until at least 31 July.

Meanwhile in Wales, almost 130,000 people are shielding and the current guidance runs until at least 16 August.