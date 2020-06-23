Social distancing: Two metre rule set to change in England

Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to change the rule for social distancing in England today.

It's thought the distance most people should try and stay apart from each other will become lower than the current rule of two metres.

However, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland haven't announced any plans to make a change yet.

Why the change?

A two metre distance can make it very tricky for some places, like restaurants and cafes, to re-open and carry out their business.

The government was asked to change the distance rules to try to help, while keeping people safe at the same time.

So what else makes a difference?

The nearer you are to someone who has coronavirus, the greater the risk of you catching the virus.

Scientists say where two metres of social distancing is not possible, people should only be closer for short amounts of time.

Plastic screens can also be used to help, as well as people wearing face coverings, like is the rule on public transport.

Things like this could mean the two metre social distance gets lowered.

What's it like in other countries?

The World Health Organization, or WHO for short, recommends keeping a social distance of at least one metre.

Some countries have stuck to this, usually because people there have been told that they must wear face masks at the same time. Sometimes the rule can vary in different parts of the same country too.

It is only a few months since coronavirus emerged, so as scientists learned about it, what we're told to do to stay safe can change.