Mount Merapi: Indonesia's most active volcano has erupted for the second time this year

Slamet Riyadi/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock The volcano erupted twice on Sunday morning

Indonesia's most active volcano erupted twice on Sunday morning, producing a huge cloud of gas and ash that reached a height of around 6km.

Mount Merapi, which is found on the border separating the Central Java and Special Region of Yogyakarta provinces in the country, is almost 3000 metres tall. Not only is it the most active of Indonesia's 500 volcanoes, but it's also one of the most active in the entire world.

A number of villages located on the island of Java were covered in a thick blanket of ash and rumbling sounds were heard miles away from the volcano.

Getty Images Ash had to be cleaned from the Borobudur temple in the Magelang Regency following the eruption

The volcano's alert status, which is a system used in Indonesia to measure volcanic activity, was already at the third-highest level and has been since Mount Merapi started erupting in August last year.

"The current danger is hot clouds rolling down from the peak and other volcanic material from an explosive eruption," said a spokesperson from Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

No one was hurt following the eruption, although those living in and around the area have been told to remain at least 3km from the volcano by the centre. It has also said that only very important research should be carried out on the volcano to limit the danger to life.

Mount Merapi's recent eruptions aren't the only ones to have occurred this year. An eruption in March led to the closure of an airport in Central Java. Since then, people have been warned to keep their distance from the volcano.