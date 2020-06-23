Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time gets a release date and first-look trailer!

Activision/Toys for Bob

BANDICOOT POWER! That's right - Crash Bandicoot is back in a brand new game!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, has just been revealed by publishers Activision.

It has been 22 years since the third game 'Crash Bandicoot: Warped' came out, and the new game will pick up from where it left off.

From the reveal trailer it looks like players will be transported on a journey through different times and worlds, with familiar characters like Crash, his sister Coco, the evil Dr. Neo Cortex and Dr N. Gin all be returning.

The game will be released on 2 October 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What's new?

Activision/Toys for bob Crash will be helped by a group of magical face masks

Helping Crash and his gadget-loving sister Coco in this game are four new guardians, known as the Quantum Masks.

These four masks can be worn by Crash, granting him super powers.

So far only two masks have been revealed by makers Toys for Bob - the Time Mask, which gives players the ability to slow down time, and the Gravity Mask, which allows players to play around with gravity, just in case you fancied a walk on the ceiling!

What is a bandicoot? A bandicoot is a small furry marsupial (kangaroos and koalas are also marsupials) which can be found in Australia and New Guinea.

Activision/Toys for Bob Players can play as Coco and Dr. Neo Cortex

Players can choose to play as either Crash or Coco at any time in the game, whereas in previous games, players could only play as Coco on certain levels.

This time, players also get the chance to play as the villainous Neo Cortex, who uses his inventions to zap enemies and change the environment around him.

Did you know? The first Crash Bandicoot game came out in 1996 and was playable on the PlayStation 1 console.

The game also features a different art style, which has received a mixed reaction online, with some fans enjoying the new design, and others not.

Makers Toys for Bob said they are: "excited to introduce a fresh visual direction for Crash that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing unique personality and charm into it."