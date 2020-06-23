Springwatch 2020: Check out some of these amazing moments
Check out some of these amazing pictures from this year's series of Springwatch.
Springwatch 2020 has come to an end, but here are some amazing pictures to celebrate the series! Like this one sent in by Mark Mason Gardner, which shows a fox cub playing on a trampoline in their garden.
Springwatch/Mark Mason Gardner
Throughout the series, presenters Chris and Meghan have been sharing some amazing wildlife photography, like this one by Simon Dell of two little mice.
Springwatch/Simon Dell/Flickr
One of the highlights of the series was following a nest of Goshawk chicks as they grew.
Springwatch
Another amazing moment was capturing a rare blonde badger on camera. It has something called 'leucism' which means it has less melanin pigment in it's skin, meaning their fur will look lighter and a different colour to other badgers.
Springwatch
Watch out! This amazing picture was taking by Springwatch's own presenter Chris Packham, and shows a bluebird peeping through a broken window.
Springwatch/Chris Packham
This brilliant close-up picture of a leaf-cutter bee was taken by nature photographer Ed Phillips and sent into Springwatch.
Springwatch/Ed Phillips/Flickr
Rich Flight shared this picture of a dragonfly nymph emerging. Can you believe it used to fit inside that tiny case?!