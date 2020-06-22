WWE: The Undertaker is retiring after 30 years in the wrestling ring

Getty Images The Undertaker has had a wrestling career spanning 30 years

Wrestling and WWE is losing one of its biggest-ever stars.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, made his WWE debut 30 years ago and he's become of the most recognisable characters in the history of professional wrestling.

He announced his retirement three years ago, but continued to take on opponents up until earlier this year.

Now, though, the star says he is taking a step back from the ring for good.

He shared the news during the final episode of WWE's documentary series, The Last Ride, where he reflected on his final match against AJ Styles back in April.

Speaking on the final match of his career, The Undertaker said: "It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it."

He expressed that he has "no desire to get back in the ring" at this point in his life and he wants to see new wrestling stars emerge. However, the wrestler hasn't completely ruled out a return to the sport.

Five cool facts about The Undertaker He's a mighty 6 ft 10 inches tall!

He played basketball up until college and was actually very good! He ultimately chose to pursue a career in wrestling

He's been a WWE wrestling star for three decades

He's held seven WWE titles

He won 21 Wrestlemania matches in a row between 1991 and 2013

There was an outpouring of love for The Undertaker on social media following his announcement.

WWE has encouraged fans to use the hashtag #ThankYouTaker to show their appreciation for the star. Some described him as their "childhood hero" while others referred to him as an "icon".