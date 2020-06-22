Coronavirus: New rules on social distancing & restaurants to be announced this week

Getty Images Cafes and restaurants are expected to reopen at the beginning of next month

More changes to lockdown restrictions in England are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

It comes as shops are reopening in Wales and wearing face coverings on public transport becomes compulsory in Scotland from Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say whether the current two-metre social distancing measure can be relaxed.

He is meeting with senior politicians and scientists on Monday to work out whether the changes can be made safely.

The UK has been on lockdown since March and some of the restrictions that were introduced early on have been relaxed because the situation has been improving over time, with the number of cases falling.

If the change affecting social distancing is brought in, it could bring the distance down to as low as one metre. This is the minimum distance recommended by the World Heath Organization (WHO). It says staying that far apart from other people helps to stop coronavirus spreading.

Several countries including China, Denmark and France have a one-metre social distancing rule in place.

Getty Images In England, people have to remain two metres apart when out and about

The prime minister will also be announcing whether the hospitality industry, which includes restaurants, cafes, hairdressers and hotels, will be able to reopen from 4 July.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock believes England is "clearly on track" to continuing easing lockdown restrictions. However, the government has warned that any changes introduced could be reversed if they lead to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

More coronavirus changes in Scotland and Wales

Getty Images Shops in Wales have been closed since March

It's not just England that is seeing some big changes being made to lockdown measures.

In Scotland, it's now a must for passengers to wear masks on public transport. This covers trains, buses, planes and taxis. However, children who are five and under and people with particular medical conditions won't have to follow this new rule. The Scottish government also wants people to continuing restricting their travel.

Lots of shops reopened in England and Northern Ireland last week and from Monday, non-essential shops in Wales are opening for the first time in several months.

Like England, the shopping experience will look very different, with social distancing measures in place to ensure customers are able to shop safely.

Wales also has a limit on how far people are able to travel from their homes and this means shoppers will only be able to visit stores within a five-mile radius from where they live.

Meanwhile, in France, all pupils under the age of 15 are required to return to school from Monday. Unlike students who have returned to classrooms in the UK, children and young people in France are not expected to social distance.

However, pupils and staff will have to wash their hands frequently and children aged 11 and over are required to wear masks. Pupils' temperatures will also be checked before they enter their schools.