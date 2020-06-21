Reading: What's happened?

PA Media

Emergency services have been helping people affected by an attack in Reading.

Police were called to Forbury Gardens, a park in the town, on Saturday evening.

Officers have praised members of the public who also helped.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Advice if you're upset by the news

Specialist police, who deal with terrorism incidents, have now been put in charge of the investigation to find out what happened.

They say they are treating it as a "terrorist incident", but Chief Constable John Campbell has added that "incidents of this nature are very rare".

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner, Neil Basu, who is the head of counter-terrorism policing, said they've found "nothing to suggest anyone else was involved".

Three people died after being stabbed and three others, who were injured, are being treated in hospital.

If anything in the news is making you feel sad, click here for advice.

PA Media The area has been secured by the police

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading".

"My thanks to the emergency services on the scene," he added.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "My heart, prayers and thoughts are with all those affected."