Coronavirus: How has it affected young people's mental health?

Getty Images

Coronavirus is having a big impact on some young people's mental health - that's according to a new study by the charity The Childhood Trust.

Researchers interviewed children from disadvantaged backgrounds, and found that many were worrying about things like their family's health and their future.

Mental health services have still been available during lockdown and the NHS has stressed that support is still there.

But a lot of those services are online and some children don't have access to a computer, so haven't been able to use it.

Lockdown has been a tricky time for a lot of people and it's brought about a lot of challenges.

The Childhood Trust's report says that some children have found lockdown particularly difficult because they no longer have access to support at school, youth clubs, or organisations outside of their house.

The boss of The Childhood Trust said they are "extremely concerned" about how lockdown is affecting disadvantaged children.

The charity wants to raise £3 million to help over 100,000 children living in poverty in London to recover from the coronavirus.

It will be able to provide things like meals, play activities and counselling.

There's a lot in the news every day about the coronavirus.

Some of what you see or hear might sound confusing or scary, so it's normal to have some worries about a big story like this.

If sometimes you feel like your worries are becoming too much, psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some tips: