Prince William celebrates Father's Day and his birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge

Today is a very special day for the Cambridge family - not only because it is Father's Day - but it is also Prince William's 38th birthday.

To mark the exciting occasion the family have shared two new photographs, taken by Catherine - the Duchess of Cambridge.

The pictures were taken earlier this month and show Prince William playing with Prince George, aged six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, at their home in Norfolk.

The second image shows the royals having fun on a swing in their garden.

Catherine is a keen photographer and pictures to mark Charlotte and Louis' birthdays were also recently released.

Last month, photographs showed the young princess delivering homemade care packages to those in need.

Prince Louis was also pictured in April making a colourful rainbow poster - a symbol of hope during the lockdown.