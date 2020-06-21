play
Father's Day: What are you doing for it today?

Last updated at 08:07
WATCH: Your messages to your dads on Father's Day

Today is Father's Day, a chance for us to celebrate all the father figures in our lives, from dads and step-dads to granddads and carers.

We want to know why you think they're so fantastic and how you'll be spoiling them.

Maybe you've made a card or bought a gift? Or are you making a special lunch or heading out for a walk? Perhaps you'll be video calling them if you can't see them in person?

Whatever your plans are we want to know about them.

Tell us by posting in the comments below. We'd also love to see your messages to them!

