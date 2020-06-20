Climate change and coronavirus: How has Greta Thunberg spent lockdown?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What has Greta been up to during lockdown?

Greta Thunberg says lockdown has given her time to relax and reflect away from the spotlight.

The environmental campaigner has kept herself busy by looking after her dog and doing jigsaws. She's been doing lots of schoolwork too and returned to classes after a year off school.

The 17-year-old has also been focusing on important issues.

She said the world is now passing a "tipping point" on challenges such as climate change and racism.

Getty Images Greta hopes one positive to come out of the coronavirus pandemic would be if it changes how we deal with global crises

People are starting to find their voice...to understand that they can actually have an impact. Greta

Greta is known for her strong speeches and for starting her Fridays for Future campaign, which has seen young people all over the world protest and go on strike from school.

She's been following the recent Black Lives Matters protests.

"People are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things," she said. "We cannot keep sweeping these injustices under the carpet."

Greta also believes the world needs to learn lessons from the coronavirus pandemic, and react just as quickly "with necessary force" when it comes to climate change.

She said she was encouraged that politicians are now understanding how important it is to listen to scientists and experts.

"Suddenly people in power are saying they will do whatever it takes since you cannot put a price on human life," she said.

During lockdown Greta has made a special programme for Swedish radio, which goes online on Saturday. In it she speaks about being saddened by racism.

But, she said she had also been encouraged by the way people have been responding to injustices, particularly the marches and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in May.

Getty Images After the death of George Floyd, there have been protests across the US and the rest of the world

She said she has seen an "awakening" that can impact on climate issues too, where "people are starting to find their voice, to sort of understand that they can actually have an impact" and this has given her hope.

"Humanity has not yet failed," she said.

Greta added: "Doing our best is no longer good enough. We must now do the seemingly impossible. And that is up to you and me. Because no one else will do it for us."