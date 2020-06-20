Coronavirus: New zoos found for homeless animals

Living Coasts

Animals including penguins, otters and seals have been found new homes after their zoo was forced to close.

Living Coasts in Torquay, Devon, is one of many zoos in the UK that lost money after shutting during the coronavirus lockdown.

Zoos and aquariums need the money that comes from visitors to look after their animals.

The zoo's owners, Wild Planet Trust, have said they cannot afford to reopen, leaving all of their animals homeless.

The popular tourist attraction keeps many animals that need specialist care so they are looked after properly.

Wild Planet Trust say the animals will not be moved straight away, because moving them to other zoos and aquariums is a tricky process.

Dr Kirsten Pullen, Director of Conservation and Education, said: "We needed to ensure that their new home is the right habitat, the right social grouping and has the right experienced staff working with them."

There are lots of laws to make sure that wildlife are well looked after when they are being moved, so the zoo will need to make sure that all the animals have special passports and health certificates.

"At every step, the wellbeing of our animals is key… in the meantime, Living Coasts staff will continue to care for the animals," Dr Pullen added.

Living Coasts said it has hosted 6,500 school children a year since opening and has focused on the conservation and protection of the marine species it looks after.

Simon Tonge, Executive Director of Wild Planet Trust said: "I am pleased, but not surprised, that we have found homes for our animals so quickly."

He added: "Thank you to all our members and friends for sharing your concerns and I hope you are reassured that our animals are in the best possible hands."