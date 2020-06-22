play
Windrush remembered: 'They came looking for a better life'

After World War Two, lots of young men and women from the Caribbean were invited to come to Britain to help rebuild the country.

May of them had served in the British armed forces during the war.

This is because at the time many Caribbean countries were still under British rule and not yet independent.

The British government advertised for people to come to Britain for the rebuilding effort, and lots of people responded.

They travelled to England in the hope of a new start and of work.

This movement of Caribbean people to the UK was known as the Windrush Generation.

Newsround caught up with Bae and her grandma, who was only a child when she came to England, to find out a little more about what it is like coming to live in a new country.

Empire Windrush

What is the Windrush Generation?

Meet the kids doing amazing things during lockdown

What's happening in Reading?

What's happening in Reading?

