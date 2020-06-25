Why it's still difficult to be male, gay and play football

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Newsround speaks to a young gay footballer about his experiences coming out, along with pro footballer Anton Hysén, one of the few openly gay players in the game.

One of the main characters in the CBBC drama Jamie Johnson has come out as gay in the show's latest storyline.

After helping Phoenix FC win a cup final, Dillon, played by Patrick Ward, comes out to his new friend Elliot.

Dillon now has to find self-acceptance, realising who he is while trying to gain understanding from family, friends and team-mates.

In the series, Jamie and his friends often receive words of advice and encouragement from professional footballers, such as Marcus Rashford or Kevin De Bruyne.

But the writer of the show, Shaun Duggan, said that was impossible this time because of the lack of gay players in the game: "It's quite sad that in 2020 when Dillon needed some advice, there are no out players in the Premier League."

Only four male professional footballers who have played in the UK have come out as gay. Former Hull City player Thomas Beatie is the latest, after Justin Fashanu, Thomas Hitzlsperger and Robbie Rogers.

Beatie says that he felt that he couldn't announce that he was gay while still playing: "I literally felt like I had to sacrifice one of the two: who I am, or the sport I loved," he said.

Homosexuality is often still used as an insult in a lot of sports. Joe , A young footballer

There are a number of inclusive teams in the UK that help people to feel that they can be accepted for who they are and still play football.

Stonewall FC is one, described as 'the world's most successful LGBT football club'.

The club is run through LGBT charity Stonewall, which says dramas and storylines that show openly gay characters are important: "A lot of people find it hard to imagine that any top tier footballers - who are male - could potentially be gay or bi," says Robbie De Santos, Stonewall's director of sport.

"Much of it comes down to stereotypes in society. Stereotypes about what gay and bi men are like and what they could be good at."

Joe came out a few years ago as a teenager, and plays for another inclusive football club, Mersey Marauders in Liverpool. He thinks it's difficult for boys and men playing football to be honest about who they are because of the abuse they might receive.

"I think it is harder for men to be open and play sport, homosexuality is often still used as an insult in a lot of sports.

"There shouldn't really be those attitudes anymore, but they seem to still be there," says Joe.

"It's been going on for far too long where you have to be tough and strong and be a man's man, when you're not necessarily those things, and it doesn't actually matter on the pitch."

Are attitudes changing?

In December, as part of a yearly campaign and in partnership with Stonewall, the Premier League displayed rainbow logos on advertising boards, corner flags, and football plinths, while players wore rainbow laces on their boots.

The rainbow is a symbol of LGBT pride and the league described the campaign as a celebration of 'LGBT inclusion' to "make it clear that football is for everyone".

However, men's football is far behind other sports when it comes to its stars being openly gay and Joe thinks more needs to be done to make sure young gay players like him feel welcome and accepted in the game.

"I think attitudes in football are changing for the better, I've certainly seen that since I've been growing up," he said.

"Campaigns such as rainbow laces and the Premier League branding when Pride comes around. But rather than in just certain times of the year, you're not gay for a month you're gay for life and clubs from any sport need to be able to show that support consistently to say; 'listen, you're going to be welcomed in this community and it's going to be a good thing that you're out and open'."

Are there any gay players?

Getty Images Watford captain Troy Deeney says there's probably "one gay player in every team"

Troy Deeney, the captain of Premier League side Watford, has said that he believes there is "probably one gay player in every football team".

"I think people that are gay or from that community definitely are very worried about having to shoulder the responsibility of being the first. I think once the first comes out, there would be loads," Deeney said.

There are only two players playing professionally now who are openly gay, San Diego Loyal's Collin Martin and Anton Hysen who plays in Sweden.

Hysén was born in Liverpool and is the son of ex-Liverpool player Glen Hysén. He came out as gay in 2011 and was described at the time as a "global one-off".

He says that being called a role model for other gay players feels "embarrassing" and just because he is out, that doesn't mean other players should feel any pressure to come forward too: "I do hope more football players come out, but I just don't want to force anyone and I feel like if you do come out, you have to be ready mentally.

"My advice for younger football players who are thinking about things like this, if you want to come out, come out. It's all up to yourself but always know that you're perfectly normal there are so many people who love you and you're not alone."