Malala Yousafzai celebrates graduating university with 'trashing'

Malala Yousafzai/Twitter Malala took this picture after taking part in the 'trashing'

Malala Yousafzai took part in a fun tradition to celebrate her graduation.

The human rights campaigner graduated from Oxford University, which is considered to be one of the top universities in the world, earning a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

She celebrated with a giant cake with her family, but also took part in a tradition called 'trashing'.

This is something that students at Oxford University do to celebrate finishing their exams, by taking part in a big food fight and throwing confetti and party streamers.

Malala Yousafzai/Twitter Malala celebrated graduating with her family

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," said Malala.

"I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

@malala Malala met environment activist Greta Thunberg earlier this year

Malala Yousafzai was shot by an extremist group called the Taliban in her hometown in Pakistan, in 2012, when she was just 14 years old.

This is because she said girls should stay in school and get an education, and this is something the Taliban wanted to ban.

However, Malala recovered from her injuries and started campaigning all over the world to encourage girls to get an education.

In 2014, she became the youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the prize with Indian child rights campaigner Kailash Satyarthi.

She now lives in the UK with her family, and recently met up with environmental activist Greta Thunberg!