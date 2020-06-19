Evil time-travelling vampire giraffes, a heroic granny and bad puns to make you cringe were just some of the ideas celebrated at a big awards event for young game designers.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Young Game Designers competition encourages young people to develop their ideas for games.

And the 2020 winners have been announced.

The awards were done a little differently this year because of social distancing rules, so Thursday's ceremony was live streamed.

We caught up with some of the winners.