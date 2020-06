Lots of you guys have had to keep up with your pastimes and hobbies by doing classes online.

But Lucia-Rose and her dad went a step beyond!

They teamed up to practice her gymnastics in the garden - and her dad even decided to copy her outfits and joined in wearing a matching leotard!

Together they are the internet sensation known as 'Dad-nastics' and they plan on showing the whole world their moves!

Take a look.