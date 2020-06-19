Coronavirus: UK's alert level lowered from four to three

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is the R number?

The UK's coronavirus alert level has been dropped from four to three, the chief medical officers of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have announced.

When the country is at level three, the virus is thought to be "in general circulation" and officials could begin a "gradual relaxation of restrictions".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the change was "a big moment for the country".

The move comes weeks after some lockdown restrictions were relaxed in each UK nation.

The decision to lower the alert level followed a recommendation by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said.

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues," the medical officers said in a joint statement.

But they warned it "does not mean that the pandemic is over" and that "localised outbreaks are likely to occur".

"We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues," they said.

Two factors decide the UK's alert level 1. Covid-19's reproduction (R) number, a scientific measure of how fast the virus is spreading 2. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases at any one time

There are five coronavirus alert levels in total with level one - the lowest - meaning the virus is no longer present in the UK.