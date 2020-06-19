play
Coronavirus: UK's alert level lowered from four to three

Last updated at 11:25
What is the R number?

The UK's coronavirus alert level has been dropped from four to three, the chief medical officers of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have announced.

When the country is at level three, the virus is thought to be "in general circulation" and officials could begin a "gradual relaxation of restrictions".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the change was "a big moment for the country".

The move comes weeks after some lockdown restrictions were relaxed in each UK nation.

The decision to lower the alert level followed a recommendation by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said.

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues," the medical officers said in a joint statement.

But they warned it "does not mean that the pandemic is over" and that "localised outbreaks are likely to occur".

"We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues," they said.

There are five coronavirus alert levels in total with level one - the lowest - meaning the virus is no longer present in the UK.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • We need to stay in lockdown for a bit longer like New Zealand did and get rid of COVID like if you agree or reply saying your opinion

    • turquoisegoldgiraffe replied: I agree and don't agree, because we've been in lockdown for so long and it will be nice to go back to normal but I do agree with you because we might get coronavirus

  • That is reliving.

  • Thats good news

  • Yay coronavirus is going away!!!
    Yes first comment

  • I don’t understand

    • Bearlover242 replied: Basically it means the virus is starting to slow down and people aren't getting it as much. As less people are getting it, they can start to relax lock down rules

