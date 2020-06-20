play
Five games to get excited about on the PS5

After finally getting a look at Sony's new PlayStation, we've asked gaming expert Elle Osili-Wood to pick five games everyone should get excited about.

With maxed-out graphics, a new DualSense controller and 3D audio designed to make you feel as if you're in the game, Elle takes a look at a few of the games that could make the most of the PlayStation's new hardware.

It remains to be seen whether the PlayStation 5 lives up to expectations and there's still a way to go before anyone can get their hands on the new console.

The PS5 is expected to be out by the end of 2020.

