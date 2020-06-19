Joe Wicks has decided he wants to take things a bit easier!

Yes, the man who took on the job as the 'nation's PE teacher' during lockdown is going to go part-time and do fewer classes from now on.

But if you're a fan you don't need to worry, he'll still be doing YouTube classes three days a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Joe says that now some kids are going back to school he wants to offer a slightly different class during the week and make sure that he can have a class for families to do together at the weekend.