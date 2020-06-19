Six Badges of Summer: It's Music week, so here's how to get your badge

We've had Sport Week and Green Week, and now it's time to get your hands on badge number three: Music!

The badge is very special because it was designed by Ed Sheeran.

It's part of Blue Peter's 6 Badges of Summer campaign being run to help keep us busy this summer.

You'll be seeing lots of things about it throughout June and July across CBBC and CBeebies.

There's a special Glastonbury event being held next week, so why not have a go at creating your own version in your living room or back garden?

Once you've done it send in your photos and videos on the uploader.

You won't get a badge for uploading your stuff, but you can fill in a form and include a picture when you apply for your Blue Peter Music Badge.

Here are some things you could try to help make your own home music festival.

Play an instrument

Getty Images

If you've got musical skills or DJing talents why not put them to good use. Even if you aren't that musical you can still give it a go.

You don't even need proper instruments, you could dig out some pots and pans to make music or turn a bucket into a drum.

Making a banner

Getty Images

Time to get in touch with your inner artist and get painting. All you need is paint, some fabric and a place to hang up your banner.

Or, if that sounds like too much effort, you could always make something smaller using paper and coloured pens.

Building a stage

Getty Images

It doesn't need to be anything fancy - maybe you could used a raised area in your garden and decorate it to make it look the part.

Or if you're holding your festival indoors put a sheet over some chairs to create a covered performance area.

Make a playlist

Getty Images

How about creating a playlist of musical memories - talk to an older relative or friend to find out about their musical memories and what music they remember and love.

You could include their favourites in your playlist!

Paint your face

Getty Images

Glitter is always a popular option at music festivals, but you could always decorate your skin with the name of your favourite bands or the name of your festival.

Let us know in the comments what you'll be doing for music week.

Don't forget - you can download a wall chart to keep track of your Six Badges of Summer progress.