Getty Images

Juneteenth is an annual holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

On 19 June 1865 enslaved African-Americans in Galveston in the state of Texas were told they were free.

The day became known as Juneteenth, a word created by joining the words 'June' and 'nineteenth' together.

It's also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, or Cel-Liberation Day.

Although the day has a very rich history and a special meaning for families all over the US, outside of the US many people haven't heard about it.

What happened on 19 June 1865?

Congress had actually passed the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery six months earlier - but many people weren't aware of this.

US Army General Gordon Grainger delivered the news on 19 June, putting into full affect the Emancipation Proclamation issued more than two and half years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.

MPI President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation declared that all slaves in rebel-held territory would be 'thenceforward, and forever, free'.

The Emancipation Proclamation meant that more than three and a half million enslaved people living in the Confederate states in the south were declared to be free - but this freedom depended on the Northern states, who disagreed with slavery, winning the civil war.

Southern and Northern states disagreed about the role of slavery in society, which ultimately led to the civil war (a war between organized groups within the same state or country).

As Texas remained a Confederate state until 1865, it wouldn't have implemented the Emancipation Proclamation until it surrendered to the Union Army.

How significant was it?

National Archives

The outlawing of slavery in 1865 did not mean black and white Americans were treated equally.

Because of what was then known as the Jim Crow laws, which denied black people equal rights,

These laws were created to force black people to live, work, and play separately, known as segregation.

National Archives

Black people were not permitted to use public places as white people, and there were separate areas for them. It was almost like slavery had never ended.

Juneteenth celebrations declined until the rise of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

But in 1968, the Poor People's Campaign held a Juneteenth Solidarity Day, reviving interest in the holiday.

What is the history of Juneteenth?

Getty Images

The first Juneteenth celebrations took place in Texas in 1866, with family events such as meals, parades, musical performance and prayers.

As time went by, the descendants of those who had been enslaved became part of the celebrations too, and some families would travel to Galveston to commemorate the event.

Different communities developed their own traditions, which followed them if they relocated to different parts of the USA.

How is Juneteenth celebrated today?

Getty Images

Juneteenth celebrations and traditions vary across the US. In some states there are parades, and people gather for food and to play games.

As well as public readings and singing, picnics and church services, in some states rodeos, contests, concerts and parades are also organised.

Food also plays an important part, with barbecues being one of the most popular ways of marking the day with family and friends.

Getty Images

People make and eat red food and drink 'red soda water' or strawberry soda.

The most famous dish is called 'the Marcus Garvey salad' named after the black activist who created the Universal Negro Improvement Association, and made with red, green, and black beans.

Is it a national holiday?

Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas in 1980. Since then, 45 other states and the District of Columbia have also recognised the day.

But although most states officially recognise Juneteenth, it is not yet a national holiday.

Getty Images

When he was senator of Illinois, Barack Obama co-sponsored legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday, but the law was never passed - even after he became president.

This year, companies such as Nike, Twitter and lots of others, have announced they are giving their employees a paid day off for Juneteenth.

Governors in some states, including New York and Virginia, have also declared it a holiday for state employees.

What is different about Juneteenth this year?

Getty Images

This year's Juneteenth comes against a backdrop of widespread suffering by African American communities.

The death of George Floyd, and other African-Americans at the hands of police have led to anti-racism protests protests by the Black Lives Matter movement.

US President Donald Trump has postponed an election rally originally planned for 19 June, after facing criticism amid nationwide anti-racism protests.

This year, many of the gatherings have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but many organisations will be marking Juneteenth with online events.