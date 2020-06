ITV/The Voice Kids Paloma Faith joins fellow coaches on the show

Saturday night TV has been lacking a bit of glamour in recent weeks as the coronavirus and lockdown rules have affected some of the weekend's biggest shows.

The Voice and Britain's Got Talent have shown their pre-recorded rounds, but both have now had to stop so there'll be a wait before the live programmes return.

But now, The Voice Kids is due back on TV soon.

So how excited are you about its return?

