LGBT+ education: Charities want more support to be offered in school

'Other kids would make fun of me and label me'

Charities like Stonewall and Just Like Us are encouraging schools to talk more openly about LGBT+ identities to help stop bullying.

According to the charities, people being bullied because of their sexuality or identity remains a problem in many UK schools.

We spoke to Dany, a teenager who has struggled with negative comments at school, about his experience.

He believes that had there been more teaching on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer identities, he might not have been treated so badly.

Lots of research has been done into how young LGBT+ people are treated at school.

In 2017, charity Stonewall found that 45% of 3,713 LGBT+ students aged between 11 and 19-years-old had been bullied due to their identity.

In 2019 a poll by YouGov for the company Amazon of more than 1,000 teachers working in UK primary or secondary schools showed that more than half supported more teaching of LGBT relationship in schools, while a quarter said children should not learn about gay relationships in schools, and 16% were unsure.

Charity Just Like Us is trying to change some of the attitudes that surround LGBT+ identities and relationships in school.

Each year, they encourage schools across the UK to take part in their School Diversity Week, which includes a series of lessons and talks about LGBT+ issues.

This year, due to the pandemic, the charity has released many of their lessons online to help schools share this information with students who are still working from home.

Government advice to schools about teaching LGBT+ identities encourages students to be taught about them as part of the curriculum.

According to the Department for Education, "Pupils should be taught about the society in which they are growing up. These subjects are designed to foster respect for others and for difference, and educate pupils about healthy relationships."

"Pupils should receive teaching on LGBT content during their school years. Teaching children about the society that we live in and the different types of loving, healthy relationships that exist can be done in a way that respects everyone."

From September 2020, it will be made compulsory (meaning everyone has to do something) for secondary school pupils to learn about relationships in school.

Before this point, parents and guardians have been able to take children out of Relationships and Sex Education lessons that they don't want their child to learn about.