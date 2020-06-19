Juneteenth: Why do Americans celebrate this holiday?

Getty Images

Lots of Americans will be celebrating Juneteenth on Friday 19 June.

The event has been celebrated for more than 150 years, and is officially recognised by 49 of the 50 American states.

It celebrates the end of slavery in 1865, when Texas declared their slaves free. The American constitution officially ended slavery for the entire United States in December of that year.

So what happens on this day, and how is it celebrated?

What is it?

The word itself is a combination of June and nineteenth.

People across America get together to celebrate the end of slavery in the Unites States.

It's considered the longest-running African-American holiday - although it isn't officially recognised as a holiday by the national, federal, government.

Why did it start?

In 1865, on June 19, an army general called Gordon Granger proclaimed that all enslaved people in the US state of Texas were free.

Although they had formally been freed two and a half years earlier, Texas was the most remote of the slave states with very few troops, so enforcement of the proclamation had been slow and inconsistent.

But by 1865 things were looking a bit better - and slowly Juneteenth started being celebrated across the whole of America.

During the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, Juneteenth wasn't celebrated as much as people struggled for post-war civil rights, but it gained popularity again in the 1970s.

What happens on Juneteenth?

Celebrations!

There are marches, picnics, singing and lots of dancing.

Thousands of African Americans will celebrate - and the day will be even more significant this year because of the ongoing conversations about racial inequality, sparked by the death of George Floyd.