Coronavirus: Shops in Scotland can reopen on June 29

Most shops in Scotland will reopen from June 29 as the country eases lockdown restrictions.

The announcement was made by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and it means the country has now moved to the second phase of its four-phase process of easing rules.

People will also be allowed to meet outdoors with two other households as the same time - rather than just one.

And anyone who lives on their own or only with children will be able to form an "extended group" with one other household.

Nicola Sturgeon also announced that face coverings will be made compulsory for everyone using public transport - the same rules that are in place n England.

And people who have been shielding will be able to exercise outside for the first time since lockdown began.

Schools in England will reopen from 1 June but in Scotland Children won't be back in lessons until 11 August

The First Minister said that dentists will be allowed to reopen for urgent care from Monday, professional sport can be played again behind closed doors and places of worship will reopen for individual prayer.

Schools in Scotland will not reopen until the new school year begins on 11 August - and Sturgeon said children will return to a different type of schooling.

"To allow appropriate physical distancing, children will return to a blended model of part-time in school and part-time at home learning," she explained.