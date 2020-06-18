TikTok: Fancy having lessons on maths, history, or science?

Getty As you can only post very short videos on TikTok there won't be as much chance for your mind to wander

TikTok is launching new plans for education, with lessons on maths and history, as well as lots of other topics.

The LearnOnTikTok scheme is part of a massive £11.5 million investment from the company.

Rich Waterworth, TikTok's general manager for Europe, says the plan "is about applying the power of TikTok to learning: the effects, the audio, the transitions, the tools that make it so engaging and fun, to make people enjoy learning."

There will be everything from life hacks and science tutorials, to motivational tips and quick cooks. While there are also plans for health and wellbeing advice as well as advice on how to manage stress and anxiety.

English Heritage, a charity that manages over 400 historical sites in the UK, says having so many young people on TikTok provides opportunities to explore different types of content.

Social media manager Martin Jefferies said: "We think that TikTok is a safe space to explore stories that matter most to young people, so things like black history, LGBTQ stories from some of our sites, women's history as well - it feels like a very safe, welcoming environment."

TikTok criticisms

TikTok has faced criticism in the past, with American politicians accusing the app of allegedly censoring what users see and they are worried about data insecurity.

Last year, a BBC investigation questioned the market for stickers on the platform. The report found some stickers cost almost £50.

In February this year, the company moved to make the platform safer for young users following some of these controversies. The introduction of a 'family safety mode' was supposed provide "users with features and resources to have the best experience on TikTok," according to head of trust and safety in Europe, Cormac Keenan.

"We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focused on what matters to them - creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok's community," he added.

What can you expect from TikTok's classes?

You might recognise Rachel Riley from Strictly Come Dancing

Maths

Rachel Riley, a mathematician and presenter on Channel 4 programme Countdown, will be giving some tips.

History

Charity English Heritage will start with a mini-guided tour of Stonehenge on Friday, before a live stream of a summer solstice sunrise event there on Saturday morning.

Science

Staff from the University of Cambridge will teach on science and research.

Health

Dr Julie Smith will focus on alleviating stress and anxiety.

Meanwhile Dr Rangan Chatterjee - will address health and wellness, with advice for small changes that can make a big difference.

Drama

British actor Sean Sagar will provide guidance on how to succeed in auditions.