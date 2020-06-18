Duchess of Cambridge hosts special assembly on kindness

Handout

The Duchess of Cambridge will host an assembly with primary school students in Liverpool on Thursday morning, with it all being broadcast online so everyone can watch.

The assembly is part of a series of assemblies hosted by the Oak National Academy, an online classroom for parents and teachers. They have been putting on assemblies every Thursday during lockdown.

During her talk, the Duchess speaks about how important it is to be kind to one another, particularly when we are going through a difficult time.

"It's important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won't last forever," she will told the assembly in her pre-recorded video message.

"Talking to someone - whether it's a friend, family member or teacher - is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better"

Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge often speaks out about the importance of mental health

The Duchess of Cambridge worked with mental health charity Place2Be to create the assembly.

Kate spoke with five children in the assembly, aged five to nine, who are pupils at Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool. They're all kids whose parents have been working on the frontline during the pandemic.

The Duchess was keen to promote kindness as a way to help people's mental health.

She asked the children on the video call with her, "if a friend of yours is really kind to you, how does that make you feel?"

They all replied: "Really happy."

Kate then encouraged them all to enjoy helping others too, "so many times when we do things for other people, it makes us feel really good about ourselves," she explained to them.

The Duchess has often campaigned for better support for young people's mental health, and is an ambassador of Place2Be.

Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too. Duchess of Cambridge

Mark Hamblett, head teacher at Waterloo Primary Academy, said he had only told the children they'd be speaking to the Duchess a few minutes before the call so they would not get nervous.

"I couldn't be more proud of them," he said.

"The last few months and weeks have been so difficult to navigate, and the children have been incredible."