Simone Biles: Gymnast performs a move that's never been seen before

Lockdown hasn't stopped gymnast Simone Biles from working hard in training, and she's just shown off an amazing new move on Instagram!

The five-time World champion started training just four weeks ago, and posted one of her never-seen-before tricks - a triple-twisting, double back off the balance beam.

It's the first footage she's treated fans to since it was announced that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed.

But fans aren't likely to see this move performed in any of her routines.

Biles performed a similar trick at last October's World Artistic Gymnastics Champions in Germany, and the sport's international governing body declared the element too dangerous and gave it a lower than expected difficulty rating.

Getty Images Simone Biles is the most successful gymnast in World Championship history

Earlier this year there was speculation that Biles was going to retire from her sport.

But she told the BBC that fans shouldn't worry: "I feel that I didn't come this far to just give up, and I want to be the one who makes the decision if I'm done with the sport or not."