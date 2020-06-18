Fortnite: New season released

Anadolu Agency

The third season of Fortnite has finally been released.

The game's battle royale island was surrounded by a wall of water earlier in the week - and the new season has submerged large areas of the island, meaning there's a big focus on water-based gameplay!

There's a new Waterworld-style floating city area, and the ability to water ski while pulled by a shark!

Epic Games has has teased that later in the season actual cars will be coming to the game, a first for Fortnite.

And one of the developers said the flooding might not be a permanent fixture: "As time goes on and water recedes, even more locations will be uncovered, and as the roadways become more open, you'll discover new ways to get around".

Fortnite

There have been big changes to the map, too.

The western portion of the island is now mostly underwater, largely eliminating locations like Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods.

And the Agency area - which was once destroyed - now appears to be some kind of heavily-fortified base.

Are you excited for the new Fortnite? Let us know what you think!