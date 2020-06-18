play
Seven-year-old's NHS superheroes drawing makes cover of magazine

Last updated at 09:32
Big issue coverThe Big Issue

A seven-year-old girl has won a competition to get her drawing on the front of a national magazine.

Aria Burn drew a colourful picture of a doctor and a nurse wearing superhero capes.

Aria said: "I was thinking about the doctors and nurses being like superheroes and the rainbow letters were because of the NHS. My mummy works in medicine - she helps make the medicine so she is also a big hero."

Aria's drawing will feature on the latest cover of a magazine called The Big Issue.

The editor of the magazine, Paul McNamee, said: "We knew that the vision and talent of the nation's kids would lift spirits. What we didn't realise was how much of a snapshot of the nation this would provide, how and where and what was being done in this incredible time."

Children's illustrator Dapo Adeola, who headed the judging panel, said of the winner: "Of all the entries, this one really shows a great sense of composition and it manages to say what it's saying in a simple, fun and bright way.

What is The Big Issue?
The Big Issue sellerPA Media

The Big Issue is a magazine that's sold by people who are struggling to earn a living, mainly homeless people.

Selling the magazine helps them to make an income.

It was set up in 1991 in response to the growing number of rough sleepers on the streets of London.

Your Comments

1 comment

  • That drawing is actually really good for a 7 year old.

