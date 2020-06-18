play
Watch Newsround

Gellyphant: Scientists make a robot elephant made from jelly

Last updated at 08:21
comments
View Comments
Robot-elephant.Johannes Kepler University Linz

Scientists have found a way to use a specially created gel to make a functioning robot elephants.

It's made from ingredients that are safe to eat, including gelatine which is used in jelly and lots of chewy sweets, citric acid and glycerol.

The robot, named Percy the Gellyphant made by researchers from Austria's Johannes Kepler University, mimics the movements of a real elephant's trunk.

They found the elephant trunk, made from the gel and crochet yarn, was able to bend and straighten more than 330,000 times before drying out or cracking.

They also added sensors to the robot and were able to control it with a pressure sensor, using the elephant's trunk to grab different objects.

The gel is called biogel and is completely biodegradable - but won't break down when it's still in use.

It's been designed to be eaten by bacteria commonly found in waste water, meaning it will only start to break down naturally if it ends up in landfill, but remain stable otherwise.

Elephant trunk holding a ballJohannes Kepler University Linz

But in other environments researchers found that the gel didn't dry out or lose any of its properties for more than a year.

"Gelatine stands out for its versatility, ease of manufacturing and low cost compared to other biodegradable elastomers [natural rubbers with elastic properties]," says Dario Floreano at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"This work is important because it paves the way for a new generation of wearable sensors and computing devices."

Electronic component made from gelatinLIT Soft Materials Lab

Scientists hope that because the soft, edible robots can mimic real organisms they could be disguised as prey, or food, and used to help give medicine to animals.

They could also be used to make children's toys, because it wouldn't matter if they ate part of the robot by accident!

Before that can happen though researchers need find a way to make the electronics and sensors used in the robot edible too.

What do you think of the Gellyphant? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Spot the robot dog
play
1:27

The robot sheep dog helping out on the farm

Manta5-hydrofoil-bike.

CES 2020: Robots and other cool tech from the show

Cue the basketball-playing robot

The robots playing sports better than humans

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Throw-in.

Key moments from the return of the Premier League

comments
1
duchess-of-cambridge-speaking-to-young-people-at-waterloo-primary-school

Duchess of Cambridge hosts special assembly on kindness

comments
3
Young boy at a migrant camp

Refugee Week: What's life like for child refugees?

Newsround Home