Meet the winners of the Bafta Young Gamer Designers Awards

The - British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Young Game Designers awards have been announced.

The awards were done a little differently this year because of social distancing rules and coronavirus, so the ceremony was live streamed.

Host, Aoife Wilson said: "The ceremony is certainly going to look a little different this year but it's still going to be just as special!

"I just hope my cat doesn't interrupt whilst I'm hosting."

What are the Bafta: Young Game Designer awards?

Last years winners of the Young Game Designers Awards

The awards are given to young game designers from the UK. This year is the ceremony's 10th year!

The competition aims to encourage young gamers and designers to create, develop and present their new game idea to the world.

One of last year's winners, Max Robinson, had his game design praised by Prince William.

His game LASERASE: Demolition in the future - made it to EGX - the UK's biggest gaming event - and lots of people got to play what he had designed!

There are four main categories: 1. Game Concept Award: 15-18 years old (2020) 2. Game Making Award: 15-18 years old (2020) 3. Game Making Award: 10-14 years old (2020) 4. Game Concept Award: 10-14 years old (2020)

Meet the 2020 winners!

Matt's game was described as, 'a charming, challenging metroidvania with a gripping story.'

Matt, 14, from Sheffield, won in the Game Concept Award in the 10-14 category with his game Strung Up.

Players control grandmother and granddaughter duo 'Sam and Lana, and the aim is to collect seven strings to tie together to make the rope that can tie souls down to the earth!

'The fresh fruit just want to make it to the checkout in the supermarket before they perish'

Evie, a 15-year-old from Grantham, created the game 'Fruit Frenzy,' which won the 15-18 Game Concept Award!

The aim of Evie's winning game is to 'tackle the challenges of infuriating insects and malicious mould to get to the checkout in the "gross-ery" store - against the clock of their best before dates!'.

BAFTA

Alex, 13, from London won the award for game making in the 10-14 category.

His game, 'Complicated Co-operation' involves, "two players connected by an elastic cord."

Players then have to, "make their way through 12 unique castles, each with obstacles blocking the way to the two exits."

BAFTA

17-year-old Michael from Oldham won the 15-18 game making award for his game - 'Contramotion'.

"A minimalist 2D platformer based around mirror images and bad puns," is how Bafta describe it.

"Contramotion is a game centred around two genderless cubes, Remmie and Rumble, who over the course of the game achieve absolutely nothing except making all those who hear their dialogue cringe in despair."

Who were some of this years finalists?

Morayo, 12, was a finalist in the 10-14 year old category for game concept.

Morayo said: "I am ecstatic that my entry has been selected and I am a YGD finalist. I greatly enjoyed the game design experience and particularly enjoyed creating the artwork to go with my game design."

Her game Griffindeim is based on the nine worlds found in Viking religion. Players can defeat and befriend giants and monsters called Barics!

Morayo's character drawings!

10-year-old Jessica and 12-year-old Elsie from Sheffield designed Attack of The Evil Time-Travelling Vampire Giraffes of Utter Doom.

They were finalists in the 10-14 year olds game making category!

Jessica and Elsie are sisters

13-year-olds, Andrew, Caden, and Iggy from Croydon are also finalists in the game making category for their game - Evolution.

They said: "Attack of the Evil Time-Travelling Vampire Giraffes of Utter Doom is a wacky platform game where you play as a knight attempting to prevent giraffes rewriting history by jumping on their heads."

They described their game as: "A survival game where you play a gorilla running around collecting berries and food, but avoiding lions."

