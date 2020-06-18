Premier League: Goal line technology fails at Aston Villa

Getty Images

The Premier League's return after a 100 days will be remembered for a controversial moment where goal-line technology failed for the first time in 9,000 matches!

'Project Restart' as it's been named, saw the top flight of English football return for the first time since games were postponed because of coronavirus in March.

Although there were no fans allowed in stadiums, there was still drama and excitement thanks to events on the pitch.

In the 42nd-minute of the first game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland caught a free-kick and accidently fell backwards carrying the ball over the goal-line.

But referee Michael Oliver did not receive a signal to indicate a goal.

Television replays showed the ball had clearly gone into the goal, but with goal-line technology usually so accurate and relied on for this very scenario, VAR was not used to review the footage.

After the game finished 0-0, Hawkeye, the operator of the goal-line technology system apologised and acknowledged that the ball had gone over the line.

The company said it was the first time such an error had occurred in more than 9,000 matches using the system.

It explained that all seven of its cameras monitoring the goal were obscured by either the goalkeeper, a defender or the goalpost.

The result was important for both clubs, as Sheffield United in sixth hope to qualify for Europe, while Aston Villa in 19th place are hoping to avoid relegation.

Other things that happened as football came back

Taking the knee

When the referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle to begin the game the match officials and each and every Aston Villa and Sheffield United player knelt down.

Taking the knee is an act of solidarity and shows support in the fight against racism. It first began in the US in 2016 when American Football player Colin Kaepernick sat down during the American national anthem. In later games he decided to kneel and many other sports stars thought it was such a powerful message, protesting against racism, injustice and police violence, that they knelt too.

Players in the game between Manchester City and Arsenal also took the knee as their game was about to start, on a night players' names on shirts were replaced with 'Black Lives Matter'.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling said it was a positive move:

"It shows we're going in the right direction," he told Sky Sports.

"Little by little we're seeing change. It was natural, it was organic. We saw the teams do it in the earlier kick-off and thought it was something we had to do as well."

The fake crowd noise

Sky Sports gave fans the chance to watch the game with fake crowd noises.

For fans of Fifa 20 things might've sounded a little familiar, as the crowd noise was the same as the cheering and chants heard in the game.

For those who weren't keen on the fake crowd noise, there was an option to have the real sound from the stadium, where all that could be heard was players calling out to each other.

There was also a watch along, where you could listen to the comments of former players and pundits as the game played out.

Game changers

Both games were a little bit different compared to how things were when the league stopped in March.

There wasn't a handshake in sight between referees, managers or players, but plenty of elbow bumping as everyone tried to follow the new guidance on physical contact to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

There were drink breaks midway through each half, with the time taken added to stoppage time. Also managers were allowed to make five substitutions instead of three and had nine substitutes on the bench instead of the normal seven.

This is because the players aren't as fit as they normally are, having been in lockdown. There are also more games in much shorter times than normal.

A night to forget for David Luiz

Poor David Luiz, you wait 100 days for football to restart and then you get subbed on, make a mistake that leads to a goal, concede a penalty and get sent off. All of that happened in just 25 minutes on the pitch.

Luiz's team Arsenal went on to lose the game 3-0 at Manchester City.

After the game, the Arsenal defender said: "It's my fault, the team did well, especially with 10 men. The coach is amazing, all the players are amazing, it was my fault."

Did you watch a match? If so what did you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Man City's win means Liverpool will have to wait a little longer to win the league and won't be able to secure the title at the home of their city rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.