play
Watch Newsround

Watch our special programme about racism in the UK

Since the death of George Floyd there have been anti-racism protests worldwide, including in the UK.

De'Graft presents a Newsround special programme all about racism in the UK.

In this bulletin, we'll be hearing from some of you and finding out what it's like growing up in Britain if you're black.

We'll also be looking at what could be done to help make the situation better in the future.

Find out more:

What is racism - and what can be done about it?

What is white privilege?

Advice to help you if you're upset about racism

More stories like this

Video

Watch our special programme about racism in the UK

Video

Watch our special programme on US protests and racism

Video

Advice to help you if you're upset about racism

Video

Kids tell us about their experiences of racism in the UK

Video

UK kids on how George Floyd's death has affected them

Video

'Everyone needs an equal chance in this country'

Video

The girl campaigning for more diversity in books

Video

What is white privilege?

Video

'We need everybody to speak out to make a change'

Video

Do you notice the race of characters in your books?

Video

What's it like being Young Black and British?

Video

'White privilege means not having to worry about racism'

Video

Black History Month: Black Britons who paved the way

Video

Black celebrities on life growing up in the UK

Video

The white privilege TikTok challenge

Video

Why is diversity in music so important?

Video

Racism in football: Balraj's story

Video

CBBC HQ's Rhys tells us who inspires him

Video

Meet the first African-American woman to travel into space

Video

US kids give their reactions to protests

Video

Black History Month: 'My ancestor was a slave'

Video

CBBC presenters on growing up black in the UK

Video

How to spot fake news and misinformation online

Video

US kids talk about issue of police shootings

Top Stories

British kids
play
2:02

'Everyone pretends there's no racism here but there definitely is'

stop racsim

What is racism - and what can be done about it?

comments
Graphics
play
0:48

What inequalities do black people face in the UK?

Newsround Home