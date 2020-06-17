Living Coasts: Animals need new homes after zoo in Devon shuts down

Living Coasts Living Coasts said it is confident it will find new homes for all of its animals

Living Coasts in Torquay won't be able to open to the public again, even after lockdown measures have allowed zoos to reopen.

The Wild Planet Trust, who run Living Coasts, say they can't afford to keep it open, after having to cut how much they spend during the coronavirus pandemic, as no customers were able to visit.

Living Coast had been keeping the public entertained throughout lockdown by showing off the antics of the African and Macaroni penguins live via webcam.

It says it is now looking to find new homes for the animals, which include penguins, otters and seals and is "confident that good new homes for the animals will be found, but at present it is unclear how long this process may take".

The Wild Planet Trust said: "Living Coasts is part of a world-wide network of zoos and aquariums and we will be looking for homes for the animals within them once movement restrictions have been lifted.

"Most of the animals kept at Living Coasts are marine species that will need specialist facilities."

It added that it may be possible to release some locally occurring species directly back into the wild, if vets support the decision, and it is in line with specialist guidance.

But said: "For most livestock this will not be possible because most of them were born/hatched at Living Coasts, do not naturally occur locally, and would not be able to cope with life in the wild without an unprecedented and substantial period of re-training."

Other zoos and safari park including Chester Zoo, Whipsnade Zoo and London have been able to reopen, with social-distancing rules in place and extra increased handwashing facilities