1Xtra's DJ Ace: If someone is racist, call it out

Following the death of George Floyd, BBC 1Xtra presenter Ace, alongside with Seani B, presented a two hour programme all about their experiences growing up as young black men in the UK.

He says the experiences of black people are very different in different parts of the country and also talks about being accused of 'looking scary' or of 'being in a gang' when he was just with his school friends.

He says if you are being treated badly or unfairly because of your colour or background because of racism, it's important to speak up and say something. De'Graft caught up with Ace to find out more and to see how we can all work together to stop racism.

Watch our special programme about racism in the UK

Kids tell us about their experiences of racism in the UK

British kids
'We should talk about racism because what’s going on is horrible'

stop racsim

What is racism - and what can be done about it?

What inequalities do black people face in the UK?

