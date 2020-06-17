play
Watch Newsround

Kids tell us about their experiences of racism in the UK

Huge protests have taken place in towns and cities all across the UK this month against racism.

They started after the death of an African-American man called George Floyd, who was stopped and pinned down by police in the US city of Minneapolis.

But many demonstrators here say that racism exists in the UK too, and that something needs to be done about it.

Omari, Eli, Ayisha, Hadija, Rakelmi, Zakiyah, Lydia, Orin and Sienna have been telling Newsround how they feel about what's been going on.

