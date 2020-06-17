Huge protests have taken place in towns and cities all across the UK this month against racism.

They started after the death of a man called George Floyd, who was stopped and pinned down by police in the US city of Minneapolis.

People in the UK, and other parts of the world, have taken to the streets to reject racism and prejudice while telling their own personal stories.

TV presenter AJ Odudu, musician Guvna B and actor Ryan Russell tell Newsround about their lives growing up as black children in the UK.