Marcus Rashford on reversing the government's food voucher decision

Marcus Rashford has been speaking about the support he has received during his campaign to help tackle food poverty.

He says it was "the kind of support you want for the country to be a better place."

It comes after his campaign to extend a free food voucher scheme throughout the school summer holiday led to the government changing its mind.

The scheme was brought in to help families during coronavirus lockdown, but only lasted until the normal six weeks when schools are off for the holidays.

Now it means some parents can claim vouchers for about 1.3 million children in England between the end of July and start of September.

