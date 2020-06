Queen honey bees use tooting and quacking noises to communicate with other bees.

The toots and quacks tell worker bees that a queen has hatched, or is about to hatch from an egg.

This stops other queens from hatching , because two queens can get aggressive and fight to the death.

Making sure this doesn't happen is important for the other bees, as it means each queen can swarm off on their own to create new colonies and spread the population.