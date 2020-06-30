play
Watch Newsround

Meet Ellis and his buddy dog Ralph

Meet Ellis, he is 11 years old and has albinism which means he can't see as well as other people.

Albinism is a lifelong condition, which affects melanin, which gives colour to the skin, hair and eyes.

People with albinism have less melanin or no melanin at all. This can affect their skin colour and their eyesight.

Before deciding whether to get a guide dog when he is older, Ellis has had a buddy dog, Ralph, to experience what it will be like.

A buddy dog is a friendly pet for children with sight loss, it can help improve their confidence and be a first step towards getting a guide dog.

Ellis says Ralph is great fun to go on walks with and play with and he makes him laugh every day.

Watch more videos

Video

Meet Ellis and his buddy dog Ralph

Video

How to draw a panda in five steps

Video

How to make a suncatcher

Video

Five steps to drawing an elephant

Video

The Big Question: Why is the Sun yellow?

Video

Go ride! The cyclist making the most of lockdown

Video

Check out some of your amazing lockdown achievements

Video

What's Greta been up to in lockdown?

Video

What is the R number?

Video

George the Poet: We need to 'learn as much as we can about each other'

Video

Advice to help you if you're upset about racism

Video

Kids tell us about their experiences of racism in the UK

Video

What inequalities do black people face in the UK?

Video

Your Planet: The environmental news affecting you

Video

What is white privilege?

Video

Black celebrities on life growing up in the UK

Video

CBBC presenters on growing up black in the UK

Video

Check out the noises these bees make!

Video

The Big Question: What was the first book?

Video

What's it like going outside for the first time in two months?

Video

Sky Brown: 'Falling is part of life'

Video

Refugee Moner on escaping a war and settling in England

Video

Watch our special programme on US protests and racism

Video

Chalk street art aims to help us 'cope with problems'

Video

What are wasps for? Chris Packham is here to tell you!

Video

'We need everybody to speak out to make a change'

Video

Find out how Matt Lucas became the new host of the GBBO

Video

US kids give their reactions to protests

Video

Your message to leaders on World Environment Day

Video

What's it been like going back to school?

Video

What books have you been reading?

Video

A new way to close a cereal box!

Top Stories

send-in-kids-learning-in-class-teacher.

Year 6s and P7s: How are you feeling about starting a new school?

comments
Dinosaurs.

Asteroid 'definitely' to blame for dinosaur extinction, say scientists

comments
Worried-girl-sitting-on-bed

Impact of lockdown on mental health of young people

Newsround Home