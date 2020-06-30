Meet Ellis, he is 11 years old and has albinism which means he can't see as well as other people.

Albinism is a lifelong condition, which affects melanin, which gives colour to the skin, hair and eyes.

People with albinism have less melanin or no melanin at all. This can affect their skin colour and their eyesight.

Before deciding whether to get a guide dog when he is older, Ellis has had a buddy dog, Ralph, to experience what it will be like.

A buddy dog is a friendly pet for children with sight loss, it can help improve their confidence and be a first step towards getting a guide dog.

Ellis says Ralph is great fun to go on walks with and play with and he makes him laugh every day.