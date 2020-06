Learn how to draw a cute panda with Rob Biddulph.

Rob is a children's author, illustrator, and Guinness World Record holder. Rob held the largest online art lesson with over 45,000 people around the world joining the class.

You may have also heard his books being read by Tom Hardy or Mark Bonnar on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Follow the video to learn how to draw a panda in five simple steps.